Saudi FM Adel al-Jubeir plays down G20 summit boycott calls
For the first time the G20 meeting of the world's leading economies is being hosted by an Arab state.
A broad agenda is on the table, but the meeting - held by Saudi Arabia - is being overshadowed by questions over the kingdom's human rights' record.
The BBC's Lyse Doucet asked the Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir if he was disappointed by calls to boycott the summit.
