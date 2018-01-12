BBC News

Saudi FM Adel al-Jubeir plays down G20 summit boycott calls

For the first time the G20 meeting of the world's leading economies is being hosted by an Arab state.

A broad agenda is on the table, but the meeting - held by Saudi Arabia - is being overshadowed by questions over the kingdom's human rights' record.

The BBC's Lyse Doucet asked the Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir if he was disappointed by calls to boycott the summit.

Published
1 hour ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Middle East