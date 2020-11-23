Saudi Arabia and Israel have no formal diplomatic relations, but a move to full normalisation still faces big hurdles.

In an interview with Reuters on Saturday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud said the kingdom's position had not changed despite two other Gulf Arab states signing US-brokered agreements with Israel.

He said the Gulf kingdom had supported normalisation “for a long time”, but that first there had to be “a permanent and full peace deal between the Palestinians and Israelis”.