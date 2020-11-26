BBC News

Yemen: Growing up in a war-torn country

Yemen has been labelled the "the world's worst humanitarian crisis" but with 60% of its population under 25, what’s it actually like growing up there? Three young people tell BBC My World about how their lives have changed, but also what they want people to know about their country.

My World makes videos on global issues for teenagers.

Interviews in Yemen organised by Save the Children.

Reporter: Nawal Al-Maghafi

Producers: Cordelia Hemming and Georgina Pearce

Published
1 hour ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Middle East