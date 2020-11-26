Yemen has been labelled the "the world's worst humanitarian crisis" but with 60% of its population under 25, what’s it actually like growing up there? Three young people tell BBC My World about how their lives have changed, but also what they want people to know about their country.

My World makes videos on global issues for teenagers.

Interviews in Yemen organised by Save the Children.

Reporter: Nawal Al-Maghafi

Producers: Cordelia Hemming and Georgina Pearce