Iranian state TV broadcast pictures on Wednesday showing what it said was the release of the British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert in exchange for three Iranians imprisoned abroad.

The Iranian report did not name the men, but the authorities in Thailand confirmed on Thursday that three Iranians convicted over a bomb plot in 2012 - Saeid Moradi, Masoud Sedaghat Zadeh and Mohammad Khazaei - had been deported to Iran.