Yemen: How Covid-19 spread in a war zone

It’s been nearly nine months since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in Yemen, a country divided between the Houthi group in the north, and an internationally recognised government in the south.

In the northern capital Sanaa, the BBC found that as the virus spread, the population has been largely left in the dark, with the Houthi authorities admitting to only four cases of coronavirus.

The BBC was the first international broadcaster to reach the country following the outbreak of the virus and has closely followed how the country is dealing with the pandemic.

The BBC's Nawal Al-maghafi reports from Sanaa.