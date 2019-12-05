On this day, 10 years ago in Tunisia, street vendor Mohammed Bouazizi set himself on fire to protest against police corruption.

His death started a revolution in the country, and a ripple effect elsewhere in what became known as the Arab Spring.

Wadih Jalasi is one of the faces of the Tunisian uprising. He’s been called Tunisia’s "cage man" after his iconic photo, that has travelled the world back when the revolution intensified in January. It shows a young man with a hat, a bird’s cage and the Tunisian flag outside the cage to symbolise freedom.

BBC Arabic met Jalasi to and asked him about his experience during the revolution, and what has changed during this decade.