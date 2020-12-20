BBC News

Christmas celebrations to go ahead in Bethlehem

Palestinian Christians are preparing to go ahead with Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem later this week despite a surge in Covid cases in the West Bank.

Midnight mass at the Nativity Church on Christmas Eve will take place but with no congregation.

Practice for the scout bands that lead festive processions has been disrupted by lockdowns but scouts say they still hope to bring a message of comfort and joy

BBC Middle East Correspondent Yolande Knell reports.

