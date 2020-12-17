It's been 10 years since Egyptians took to the streets to unseat their longest-serving President, Hosni Mubarak. Their uprising was part of a movement of pro-democracy protests in the Arab world to end autocratic rule.

Although Mubarak left power, many believe the dreams of a democratic Egypt, have yet to be achieved.

Human rights groups repeatedly criticise severe restrictions imposed on freedom of expression under Egypt’s current President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi. But the authorities and his supporters say that Mr Sisi is protecting the country from chaos.

Report by Sally Nabil. Edited by Dina Demrdash