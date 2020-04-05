Covid-19: Vaccine divides in the Middle East
While Israel is vaccinating its population against Covid-19 at a faster rate than anywhere else in the world, the Palestinian Authority only received its first small delivery of vaccine supplies for the occupied West Bank and Gaza, on Saturday.
The contrast highlights inequalities between people living and often working alongside each other. Campaign groups are calling on Israel to vaccinate all Palestinians and some Israeli employers are also asking for their workers to get the jab.
Yolande Knell reports.
