Lebanon government building torched amidst lockdown anger

Protesters in Lebanon have torched a government building in the city of Tripoli in a fourth night of unrest over strict lockdown measures.

More than 100 people were injured in the clashes between demonstrators and security forces, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

A total curfew was imposed this month to halt a surge in Covid cases, and was recently extended until 8 February.

