'Hospitals can't take our Covid patients'

First it was an economic collapse, then the Beirut blast and now coronavirus. Lebanon has seen a record number of infections and deaths in recent weeks after the authorities relaxed restrictions over the festive period.

Now they’re enforcing one of the world’s strictest curfews as the country’s hospitals reach breaking point.

Reporter: Martin Patience Camera and editing: Robbie Wright Producer: Narinder Kalsi

