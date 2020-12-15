Solar energy empowers young women in Yemen

Ten women in Yemen's Abs district have built and now run a solar microgrid.

The project was set up in 2019 with the help of the UN Development Programme.

The women now run the station as their own business, providing affordable, renewable energy to a community living near a war zone.

As a result of the project’s success, there are plans to build 100 microgrids around the country, employing more local women.

Station manager Iman Ghaleb Hadi Al-Hamali explains how the work has given the group confidence and hope.

Video by Jennifer Green, interview with Arvind Kumar by Ania Lichtarowicz and Gareth Mitchell.

