More than three years after the devastating battle to reclaim Mosul, from the group calling itself the Islamic State, its old city still lies in ruins.

A project with the title “reviving the spirit of Mosul” has hired locals of all faiths to work together to rebuild the landmark Al Nuri mosque, and the historic Al Saa and Al Tahira churches.

Pope Francis plans to visit all three sites during his much anticipated Papal visit to Iraq in March, but he has recently cast doubt on the trip, raising concerns over gatherings of people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Video by Daisy Walsh and Gabriel Chaim

