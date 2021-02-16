Dubai Princess Latifa: 'I'm a hostage'

BBC Panorama has obtained secret video messages showing the daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum imprisoned against her will.

Princess Latifa, 35, fled by boat in 2018 and planned to seek asylum in the United States. She says it was intercepted by commandos before she was tranquillised and flown back to Dubai.

Footage shows Princess Latifa saying she has been "a hostage" in "solitary confinement" for over a year "with no access to medical help".

The governments of Dubai and UAE have not responded to requests for comment from the BBC. They have always said Latifa is safe in the loving care of her family.

Read more: Dubai ruler's daughter reveals ‘hostage’ ordeal