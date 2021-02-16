Mary Robinson 'horribly tricked' over Dubai princess

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Princess Latifa, fled the country in 2018 before she was captured by officials.

BBC Panorama has obtained secret video messages showing Latifa being held against her will back home.

A photograph with the former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Mary Robinson went viral in December 2018 after it appeared to show proof of Latifa's life, but Ms Robinson now admits she was "horribly tricked".

The governments of Dubai and UAE have not responded to requests for comment from the BBC. They have always said Latifa is safe in the loving care of her family.

