Hundreds of foreign domestic maids were dumped outside their embassies last summer in Lebanon after the families they worked for could no longer afford their wages.

The horrific scenes were a symptom of the country’s economic meltdown but also Lebanon’s use of foreign workers – a system which human rights groups say amounts to “modern-day slavery".

The BBC's Martin Patience has been speaking to domestic maids about their experiences and looking into whether their situation has changed.

Producers: Nour Matraji, Umaru Fofana and Rachael Thorn

Filmed by: Daniel Banguru, Lee Durant and Rachael Thorn