In the city of Taiz, Yemen, hundreds of children arrive for lessons each day in the ruins of a school near to front line fighting between the government and Houthi rebels.

Ahmed, a nine-year-old boy who has been blind since birth, steps in to take classes when the teachers can't make it.

One in every five Yemeni schools is out of use, according to Unicef, but at this one, teachers decided to open it despite the damage, so that education could continue.

Produced by Orla Guerin, Goktay Koraltan, Claire Read, Ahmed Baider and Suad al-Salahi.