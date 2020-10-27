Syria: Two women, ten years on

Ten years ago, protesters in Syria began calling for freedom. The government led by Bashar al Assad clamped down, with ever increasing violence, and a civil war ensued.

Hundreds of thousands have died, and millions have been forced to leave the country.

So what is life like for those who remain, and for those who were unable to stay?

Reporter: Lina Sinjab

Filming and Editing : Lee Durant

Producers : Annie Duncanson and Olivia Lace-Evans