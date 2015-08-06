A 400m-long (1,312ft) container ship has become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking one of the world’s busiest trade routes.

Dozens of vessels are now waiting to go through the canal.

“We will see a lot delays in shipping moving ahead now for the next few days until the canal is cleared,” Carl Schou, CEO of Wilhelmsen Ship Management, told BBC World News.

The Suez Canal has some of the world’s largest and strongest tugs and the ship would probably be moved within a few hours, Mr Schou said, but other vessels would nonetheless miss their slots.