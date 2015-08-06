Suez canal: Stuck container ship now free from shoreline
The huge container ship that has been blocking the Suez canal for almost a week has been freed from the shoreline.
Authorities say the course of the 400m-long (1,300ft) Ever Given has been corrected by 80%, creating a pathway, but efforts to fully refloat the ship will continue.
Its blockage has forced companies to reroute ships and caused long queues.
