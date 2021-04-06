For the past four years, Mohammed Aisha has been living on an abandoned cargo ship. In recent months, he's been completely alone.

The number of abandoned crews is on the rise, according to Lloyd's List, leaving seafarers in precarious situations.

The BBC’s Paul Adams has been in touch with Mohammed for weeks, learning about his isolated, off-shore life.

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans

