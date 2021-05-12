What is going on between Israel and the Palestinians?

Hamas militants have launched dozens of rockets at Israel after Israeli air strikes killed senior commanders and felled a multi-storey building in Gaza.

The escalation of the fighting, which began on Monday, has prompted the UN to warn of a "full-scale war".

At least 65 people in Gaza, including 14 children, and seven people in Israel have been killed since then.

As the conflict continues between the Palestinians and Israelis, the BBC's Ros Atkins looks at the reasons why.