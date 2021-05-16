In Israel and Gaza, rockets and air strikes have continued, destroying buildings as the death toll climbs.

The Israeli military said that concentration of militant rocket fire towards towns and cities in the past week is at the highest level ever.

In Gaza, officials said the latest Israeli air strikes were the deadliest attack in the conflict so far.

As of Sunday 16 May, ten people have been killed in rocket attacks on Israel. In Gaza, the overall death toll stands at 188 people.