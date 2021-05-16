In Israel and Gaza, rockets and air strikes are continuing, destroying buildings as the death toll climbs. The Israeli military says that concentration of rocket fire towards towns and cities in the past week is at the highest level ever. In Gaza, officials say the latest Israeli air strikes were the deadliest attack in the conflict so far. As of Sunday 16, ten people have been killed in rocket attacks on Israel. In Gaza, the overall death toll stands at 188 people.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.