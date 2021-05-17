Israeli air strikes bombard Gaza Strip
Israel conducted dozens of air strikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired barrages of rockets at southern Israeli cities.
Israel said it hit facilities belonging to the militant group Hamas and several commanders' homes. Main roads and power lines were also damaged, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.
Meanwhile, international calls for a ceasefire continue to mount.
