Families are 'being massacred' in Gaza

The current Israel-Gaza conflict is worse than previous wars, with more intense bombing, artist Malak Mattar says.

She told BBC World News her daughter "is really having a hard time sleeping and she is terrified for her life".

"We are a big family of seven members, the youngest is only 10," Mattar said.

"She survived the war of 2014 when she was three-years-old.

"So now she is older, she is realising that life is at risk."