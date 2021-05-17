Families are 'being massacred' in Gaza
The current Israel-Gaza conflict is worse than previous wars, with more intense bombing, artist Malak Mattar says.
She told BBC World News her daughter "is really having a hard time sleeping and she is terrified for her life".
"We are a big family of seven members, the youngest is only 10," Mattar said.
"She survived the war of 2014 when she was three-years-old.
"So now she is older, she is realising that life is at risk."
