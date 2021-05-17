'We have 30-60 seconds to find a shelter'

Father-of-three and high-tech company chief executive Eitan Singer tries to reassure his children about the future as they face nightly rocket attacks from Hamas and have to rush to a shelter in Jerusalem.

He told BBC World News: "We try to confront the situation.

"It is not easy - seven days in a row when we go to sleep and almost every evening, every night, we get the kids out of bed, run to shelters. We have 30 seconds to 60 seconds to find a shelter."

Mr Singer tells his children Israel has to defend itself and life will return to normal in a few weeks.