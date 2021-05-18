Israel is looking for a "sustainable peace" rather than a sticking plaster which becomes a “prescription for another Gaza war a month from now,” the senior adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

Mark Regev told BBC World News: "We want to come out of this with a solution that will bring a sustainable period of peace and quiet. Not some quick fix that will fall apart very quickly."

Since the conflict started at least 212 people, including almost 100 women and children, have been killed in Gaza, according to its health ministry. In Israel 10 people, including two children, have been killed, its medical service has said.