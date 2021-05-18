Egypt is using all the diplomatic tools available to it so that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militants can be reached, the country’s ambassador to the UK, Tarek Adel, has said.

“There are casualties that are falling on both sides and this is not time to blame one side or the other, things have to stop now,” he told BBC World News.

Egypt, the US and European countries have been working on halting the hostilities.

Since the conflict started at least 212 people, including almost 100 women and children, have been killed in Gaza, according to its health ministry. In Israel 10 people, including two children, have been killed, its medical service has said.