'This is not something anybody could get used to'

Adele Raemer, who lives in a kibbutz in southern Israel, has told BBC World News about her experiences of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

She was exhausted from running back and forth to her "safe room", she said.

And the sounds of rocket alerts and artillery were keeping her awake.

“This is not something anybody could or should get used to,” Ms Raemer said.

“What's going on in Gaza is horrible - but it ain’t no picnic here either.”

At least 230 people, including more than 100 women and children, have been killed in Gaza so far, according to its Hamas-controlled health ministry.

In Israel, 12 people, including two children, have been killed, its medical service has said.