A ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip has ended 11 days of conflict.

The BBC has been talking to Nadeen in Gaza City and Idan in Moshav Dekel, in southern Israel, to hear about their experiences of the recent violence.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.