BBC News

The unlikely coalition that could end Benjamin Netanyahu's premiership

Branded as "dangerous" and "left wing" by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's current prime minister, a coalition of eight opposition parties has proposed the formation of a new government.

It was formed by Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, and includes parties from a broad range of the political spectrum.

The coalition needs parliamentary approval to take office but it signals a possible end to Mr Netanyahu's 12 year premiership.

Netanyahu failed to form his own coalition in the latest March elections, despite his Likud party winning the most seats.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Middle East