Branded as "dangerous" and "left wing" by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's current prime minister, a coalition of eight opposition parties has proposed the formation of a new government.

It was formed by Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, and includes parties from a broad range of the political spectrum.

The coalition needs parliamentary approval to take office but it signals a possible end to Mr Netanyahu's 12 year premiership.

Netanyahu failed to form his own coalition in the latest March elections, despite his Likud party winning the most seats.