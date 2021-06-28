A fragile ceasefire continues to hold, after the most recent war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. At least 250 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel were killed during 11 days of fighting in May. Gaza’s 4,000 fishermen have returned to sea but Israeli restrictions make survival difficult as their livelihood remains precarious.

BBC Middle East Correspondent Tom Bateman spent the day at sea with a fisherman.

Camera: Nick MillerEditor: Jimmy MichaelProducers: Melanie Marshall and Rusdhi Abu Alouf