Lebanon’s army is offering tourists sightseeing flights in its helicopters in an attempt to boost its finances.

The force - like many Lebanese - is struggling due to a severe economic crisis that has hit the country over the past 18 months.

As the BBC's Carine Torbey reports, a 15-minute flight on one of the army’s helicopters costs $150 (£108) - almost four times the minimum monthly wage at the informal market rate.

The tourist income will help buy fuel and spare parts.