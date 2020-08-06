Lebanon’s descent into darkness
In Lebanon, medicine, electricity and fuel are scarce.
The country is in the grips of one of the world’s worst economic crises in more than a century.
Its currency has collapsed and it is estimated that more than half its people can no longer afford enough food.
The BBC meets one family that has been forced to move into refugee camp in order to survive.
Reported by Jean Mackenzie
Produced by Ghassan Ibraheem
Filmed by Lee Durant, Robbie Wright and Eloise Alanna
Edited by Lee Durant
