Anoosheh Ashoori lived in the UK for 20 years, but was arrested in Iran after flying out to see his mother.

Like Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, he’s one of about a dozen Western dual nationals being held by Iran.

The UK-based families believe their relatives are being held hostage, partly as bargaining chips over a £400 million debt which Britain owes to Iran for a decades-old arms deal that was never fulfilled.

His daughter Elika has a business making cakes for weddings and parties, and selling macaroons in Greenwich market.

But her most important job at the moment is campaigning to try to get her father home from jail in Tehran.

Reporter: Caroline Hawley

Video Journalist: Olivia Lace-Evans