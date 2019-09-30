A former Saudi intelligence officer has called the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman a "psychopath" in an explosive interview in the US.

Saad Aljabri told CBS News he was "sounding the alarm" on what he called a "psychopath" with "infinite resources".

Among many accusations, he accused the country's de facto ruler of boasting that he could kill the kingdom’s ruler at the time, King Abdullah.

Saudi Arabia's Washington embassy has issued a statement describing Saad al-Jabri as a discredited former government official with a long history of fabricating and creating distractions to hide his financial crimes.