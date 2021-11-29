Channel disaster: I don't know if my family are alive

Rizgar Hussein last spoke to his family on Tuesday, just before they boarded a boat headed for the UK from France.

The next day, he woke up to see the news that 27 people died in the Channel after a migrant boat sank.

So far, only one person has been officially identified as a victim of the disaster.

Rizgar has spoken to the BBC, as he waits to hear about the fate of his family members.

