Growing up in Iran: Every morning we had to chant ‘Death to America’

Rana Rahimpour grew up in post-revolution Iran.

As a young journalist who wanted to report on her country without restrictions, she decided to move to the UK, where she now works at BBC Persian.

But the move has come at a high personal cost, leaving her and her children unable to go home to Iran for fear of arrest.

Video journalist: Ellen Tsang

