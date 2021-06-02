Syria's Al-Khatib prison was like hell, says survivor

A German court has sentenced a Syrian colonel to life in prison for crimes against humanity in a historic trial.

Anwar Raslan, 58, was linked to the torture of over 4,000 people in Al Khatib prison - known as "Hell on Earth" - during Syria's civil war.

The trial in Koblenz is the world's first criminal case brought over state-led torture in Syria.

Wassim Mukdad was locked up in Al Khatib and interrogated after protesting against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

He gave evidence at the trial and has also spoken to the BBC's Jenny Hill.

