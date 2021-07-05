The Jews dressing as Muslims to get around a prayer ban

Some extremist Jews reveal that they've been dressing as Muslims to enter and worship at a bitterly contested holy site, Temple Mount or the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

After Israel captured and occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, a delicate status quo remained: non-Muslims can visit the complex but must not pray there.

The BBC has been speaking to Jewish Israeli activist, Raphael Morris, who leads a fringe group called "Returning to the Mount", which advocates prayer at the site he calls Temple Mount and to a Palestinian Muslim activist, Hanady Halawani who says she will defend al-Aqsa Mosque.

Produced by Gidi Kleiman, Yolande Knell and Youssef Shomali

Shot and edited by Anastassia Zlatopolskai