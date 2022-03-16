'Double tap' attacks in Yemen's civil war

While much of the world is focused on events in Ukraine, the violence in Yemen is some of the worst seen in the eight years of conflict.

As aid agencies warn that millions of people face hunger in the country, this month marks the anniversary of the war.

Air strikes continue in the country, and the UN has condemned 'double tap' attacks which come rapid succession and target people coming to the aid of initial victims.

