The BBC's Chief International Correspondent, Lyse Doucet, has paid tribute to an Al Jazeera reporter who has been killed in the West Bank.

Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Aqla was shot dead while reporting on a raid by Israeli forces in the city of Jenin.

Another Palestinian journalist, Al Jazeera producer Ali Samoudi, was shot in the back and was in a stable condition in hospital, according to the health ministry.