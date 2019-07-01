If I go back to Iran, my husband will kill me

Parisa fled Iran to Turkey to escape her abusive husband. He has threatened to kill her for leaving. Now she risks being deported back to Iran, where he could find her.

Human rights activists say the number of reported so-called honour killings in Iran is rising.

An ‘honour killing’ is simply a murder, most often of a woman by male family members. The victim is killed by a family member or a partner because they are accused of bringing ‘shame’ to the family with their behaviour. The term is highly controversial, as it brings the idea of 'honour' into what is a brutal crime.

Warning: this report contains some upsetting images. If you need support with any issues related to this report please go to the BBC Action Line

Reporter: Sara Monetta

Camera and editing: Neyran Elden, Olivia Le Poidevin