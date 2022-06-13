Qatar accused of under-reporting deaths in Gulf's killer heat

Across the Gulf extreme heat is affecting ever more people, especially millions of migrant workers who go there to support their families back home.

Temperatures that go above 50C, thanks to climate change, can leave workers with life-altering illnesses including heart failure.

A BBC Arabic investigation has uncovered allegations that Qatar is under-reporting the number of migrant workers who have died of heat stroke. Migrant workers who have complained about labour laws being broken have been jailed.

