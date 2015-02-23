The family of a prominent British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist, who’s been on hunger strike in jail for more than 100 days, are growing increasingly concerned for him.

Alaa Abdel Fattah is one of the most high profile of tens of thousands of government critics imprisoned in Egypt on what human rights groups say are politically-motivated charges.

He gained British citizenship in April. And politicians and celebrities in the UK have come out in his support.

The BBC's Caroline Hawley has been talking to his sister, Mona.

Since this video was filmed, it's been reported that his name has been passed to the Egyptian authorities to be considered for a Presidential pardon. However none has been issued so far.

Video produced by Olivia Lace-Evans