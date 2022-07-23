Huge jellyfish swarm surrounds boat in Israel

Aerial footage has captured a huge swarm of jellyfish off the coast of Israel.

The country's marine authorities were inspecting the waters of Haifa Bay during the annual jellyfish migration, when its boat was surrounded.

Israel Parks and Nature Authority said that pollution and climate change was increasing the intensity of the jellyfish swarms.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.