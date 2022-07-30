At least 60 people have been injured as protesters stormed the Iraqi parliament for the second time in a week.

The supporters of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr also again breached the high-security Green Zone in Baghdad, voicing their opposition to the nomination of a rival candidate for prime minister.

