The moment part of Beirut's port grain silos collapsed has been caught on camera, following recent fires and warnings from officials.

The buildings were badly damaged in the 2020 port explosion, which killed more than 200 people - with the second anniversary of the disaster approaching next week.

An official investigation into the explosion has been suspended twice - leaving families and survivors with no answers.

Recent fires - thought to be caused by fermented grain - have been smouldering for weeks, and officials had warned the silos could be close to collapse.