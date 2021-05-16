Emergency services rushed to the scene of a building in Gaza hit by an Israeli air strike on Saturday.

The attacks come amid Israeli operations against the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad (PIJ). Israel's PM has said the moves followed "an immediate threat" by PIJ after the arrest of one of its members early this week. The group fired more than 100 rockets into Israel "in an initial response" with most intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system.

Fifteen people have been killed in the air strikes in Gaza, including a child and PIJ leader Tayseer Jabari.

The latest violence is the most serious flare-up between Israel and Gaza in just over a year.